renBTC 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $23.46 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. renBTC has a total market cap of $722.92 million and approximately $23.46 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, renBTC has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One renBTC coin can currently be purchased for $57,298.08 or 0.99900007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00085959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00019080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00067446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $480.66 or 0.00838042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.29 or 0.00101636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,417.71 or 0.09445846 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

renBTC is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 12,617 coins. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

