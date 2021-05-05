CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will report $11.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.95 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year sales of $71.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.52 million to $71.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $127.02 million, with estimates ranging from $112.40 million to $136.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CuriosityStream.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $13.90. 385,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,570. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05. CuriosityStream has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at about $480,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth about $1,046,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth about $368,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

