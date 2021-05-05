Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will announce $36.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.93 million to $38.10 million. Greenlane posted sales of $33.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year sales of $161.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $155.85 million to $167.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $204.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $36.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.63 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GNLN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 46,500 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $210,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,381.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $191,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,500 shares of company stock valued at $737,745. Corporate insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Greenlane by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Greenlane by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenlane in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Greenlane by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 23,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Greenlane during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Greenlane stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.15. The company had a trading volume of 402,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,215. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $377.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

