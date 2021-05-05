BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (LON:BRNA) Declares Dividend of GBX 2

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (LON:BRNA) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON BRNA traded up GBX 1.67 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 200.42 ($2.62). The company had a trading volume of 114,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,522. BlackRock North American Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 142.50 ($1.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 204 ($2.67). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 193.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 172.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £160.79 million and a P/E ratio of -12.05.

BlackRock North American Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

