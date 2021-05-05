BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (LON:BRNA) Declares Dividend of GBX 2

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (LON:BRNA) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON BRNA traded up GBX 1.67 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 200.42 ($2.62). The company had a trading volume of 114,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,522. BlackRock North American Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 142.50 ($1.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 204 ($2.67). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 193.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 172.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £160.79 million and a P/E ratio of -12.05.
BlackRock North American Income Trust Company Profile
