Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,616 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 9.4% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $18,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.01 on Wednesday, reaching $332.15. 1,999,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,886,668. The business has a fifty day moving average of $329.36 and a 200-day moving average of $317.41. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $215.99 and a 52-week high of $342.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.