Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OCBI stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.25. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.81. Orange County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $32.25.

OCBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Orange County Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Orange County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments. It accepts checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, custodial accounts, certificates of deposit, and remote deposits. The company also offers personal and business, and home equity loans; power lines of credit; and fixed rate, jumbo, and residential mortgages, as well as letters of credit.

