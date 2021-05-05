We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 2,368 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,523 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,801,850,000 after purchasing an additional 986,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,639,000 after acquiring an additional 569,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $411.47. The stock had a trading volume of 60,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,784. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $379.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.63. The company has a market cap of $388.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $412.47.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.61.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,420 shares of company stock worth $7,532,962 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.