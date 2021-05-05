Jordan Park Group LLC Invests $23.55 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $23,550,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.6% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock traded up $2.02 on Wednesday, reaching $332.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,056,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,886,668. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $215.99 and a 1 year high of $342.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $329.36 and its 200 day moving average is $317.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.