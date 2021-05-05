Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ATRA traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,344. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.65. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $28.20.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $25,675.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 3,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $79,235.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,590.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,046 shares of company stock valued at $301,138 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

