Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Shares of LPX traded down $2.34 on Wednesday, hitting $69.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,063,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,817. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.97. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.97%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $876,686 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LPX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.