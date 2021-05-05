Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.50-8.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.07. Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.500-8.100 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sempra Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.91.

NYSE SRE traded down $2.50 on Wednesday, reaching $135.48. The stock had a trading volume of 984,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.13. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.16 and a 1-year high of $140.30. The company has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.52. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

