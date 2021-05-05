Scrypta (LYRA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $336,928.18

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Scrypta coin can now be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Scrypta has a market capitalization of $336,928.18 and approximately $19.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Scrypta has traded 8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00030835 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001046 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003350 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Scrypta

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 19,642,435 coins and its circulating supply is 16,842,435 coins. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

