Etherparty (FUEL) Achieves Market Cap of $1.07 Million

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Etherparty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Etherparty has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Etherparty has a market cap of $1.07 million and $84,109.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00086394 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00019182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00068153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.68 or 0.00846328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.43 or 0.00102236 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,424.49 or 0.09491645 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00044289 BTC.

Etherparty Coin Profile

FUEL is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Etherparty Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

