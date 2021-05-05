SafeInsure Price Tops $0.0188 on Major Exchanges (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 36.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $389,923.51 and $157.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00030835 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001046 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003350 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,716,235 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

