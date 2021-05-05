Reviewing ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF)

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

ROHM has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ROHM and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ROHM $3.34 billion 3.04 $235.81 million N/A N/A SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust $607.71 million 6.65 $236.66 million N/A N/A

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ROHM.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ROHM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ROHM and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ROHM 7.14% 3.20% 2.71% SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 19.21% 2.89% 1.48%

Dividends

ROHM pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ROHM and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ROHM 0 0 2 0 3.00 SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 4 0 2.67

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $25.90, suggesting a potential upside of 10.35%. Given SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than ROHM.

Summary

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust beats ROHM on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ROHM Company Profile

ROHM Co., Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It also develops Large Scale Integrated (LSI) scanner engines designed specifically for cordless hand-held scanners. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others. The LSI Integrated Circuits segment includes analog ICs, logic ICs, memory ICs, ASICs, and foundry business operations. The Discrete Semiconductor Devices segment covers diodes, transistors, light-emitting diodes, and laser diodes. The Module segment produces power modules that include printe head and optical modules. The Others segment deals with resistors, tantalum capacitor, power modules, and lighting products. The company was founded by Kenichiro Sato in December 1954 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada. SmartCentres continues to focus on enhancing the lives of Canadians by planning and developing complete, connected, mixed-use communities on its existing retail properties. A publicly announced $11.9 billion intensification program ($5.4 billion at SmartCentres' share) represents the REIT's current major development focus on which construction is expected to commence within the next five years. This intensification program consists of rental apartments, condos, seniors' residences and hotels, to be developed under the SmartLiving banner, and retail, office, and storage facilities, to be developed under the SmartCentres banner. SmartCentres' intensification program is expected to produce an additional 59.3 million square feet (27.9 million square feet at SmartCentres' share) of space, 27.1 million square feet (12.3 million square feet at SmartCentres' share) of which has or will commence construction within next five years. From shopping centres to city centres, SmartCentres is uniquely positioned to reshape the Canadian urban and urban-suburban landscape. Included in this intensification program is the Trust's share of SmartVMC which, when completed, is expected to include approximately 11.0 million square feet of mixed-use space in Vaughan, Ontario. Construction of the first five sold-out phases of Transit City Condominiums that represent 2,789 residential units continues to progress. Final closings of the first two phases of Transit City Condominiums began ahead of budget and ahead of schedule in August 2020 and as at September 30, 2020, 766 units (representing approximately 70% of all 1,110 units in the first and second phases) had closed with the balance of units expected to close before year end. In addition, the presold 631 units in the third phase along with 22 townhomes, all of which are sold out and currently under construction, are expected to close in 2021. The fourth and fifth sold-out phases representing 1,026 units are currently under construction and are expected to close in 2023.

