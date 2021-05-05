$0.66 EPS Expected for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Radian Group’s earnings. Radian Group reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 283.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radian Group will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Radian Group.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $328.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 5,746.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

RDN traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,486. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

