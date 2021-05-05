Dowling & Yahnke LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 1.1% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.85. The stock had a trading volume of 295,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,847,626. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.85 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,766,286. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,350 shares of company stock worth $70,655,438 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.55.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

