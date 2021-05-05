First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.55. First Financial Bancorp. posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.18 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FFBC shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 241,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,474. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $345,436.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 282,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,003.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFBC. Strs Ohio grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 1,274.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 133,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock remained flat at $$25.10 on Wednesday. 181,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,395. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

