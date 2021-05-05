AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.77% and a negative net margin of 11,050.81%.

AQB traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,628,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 17.10, a current ratio of 18.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AquaBounty Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $13.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.90.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

