Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.28

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.28 and last traded at $34.17, with a volume of 14353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.84.

GNGBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SEB Equity Research raised Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DNB Markets upgraded Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Getinge from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Getinge in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Getinge has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.5226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

