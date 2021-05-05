AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Issues Earnings Results

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.77% and a negative net margin of 11,050.81%.

Shares of NASDAQ AQB traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,628,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,275. The company has a market cap of $381.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.27. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $13.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.10 and a current ratio of 18.33.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

