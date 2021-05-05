Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.90

Shares of Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.90 and last traded at $56.17, with a volume of 1482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.98.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mondi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

