Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.41

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.41 and last traded at $18.36, with a volume of 250530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

IDEXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The stock has a market cap of $114.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average is $16.08.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

