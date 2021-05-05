Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Cardlytics updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX traded down $21.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,173,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,394. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.76. Cardlytics has a one year low of $45.09 and a one year high of $161.47. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.30 and a beta of 2.63.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $256,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,199,764.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,756 shares of company stock worth $6,334,574 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDLX shares. William Blair lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.17.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

