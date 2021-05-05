InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $270-280 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $259.16 million.InMode also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.600-2.750 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.00.

INMD stock traded down $2.95 on Wednesday, reaching $81.19. 1,130,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,003. InMode has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $92.38. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.02 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.36.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.14 million. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InMode will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

