FUD.finance Market Capitalization Tops $441,480.88 (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One FUD.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.69 or 0.00032637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FUD.finance has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. FUD.finance has a total market cap of $441,480.88 and approximately $5,432.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FUD.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00085679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00019216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00067933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.77 or 0.00841215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.29 or 0.00101777 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,411.21 or 0.09448464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00044290 BTC.

FUD.finance Profile

FUD is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official website is fud.finance . FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUD.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUD.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUD.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.