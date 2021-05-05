TerraUSD (UST) Hits Market Cap of $2.00 Billion

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. TerraUSD has a market cap of $2.00 billion and $47.27 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007444 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00014165 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000162 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000119 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,000,702,253 coins. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

