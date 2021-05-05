$1.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stepan (NYSE:SCL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to announce $1.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71. Stepan posted earnings of $1.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 13.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Stepan stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.57. The stock had a trading volume of 48,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,180. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.82. Stepan has a 52 week low of $83.66 and a 52 week high of $135.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

In related news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.49, for a total value of $51,796.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares in the company, valued at $544,764.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total value of $48,983.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,912 shares of company stock worth $244,918 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCL. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stepan by 101.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

