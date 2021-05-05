Brokerages Expect Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) will report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.00. Triumph Group posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.15. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

In other Triumph Group news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $155,447.46. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 115.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 1,113.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

TGI stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.70. 508,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,597. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $863.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 3.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average is $13.89.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

