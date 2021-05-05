Wright Investors Service Inc. Purchases 9,240 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up 1.7% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Citigroup by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 24,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 12,135 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 24,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 77,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 520,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,835,000 after purchasing an additional 21,022 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE C traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.60. 866,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,965,326. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $76.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.00. The stock has a market cap of $153.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

