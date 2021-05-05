Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,849 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $57.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,211,918. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.