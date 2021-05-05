Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share.

NYSE ZBH traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $173.66. 35,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,433. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.15. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,089.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $108.78 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.08.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

