Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Chuy's (NASDAQ:CHUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CHUY. Wedbush lifted their target price on Chuy’s from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Shares of CHUY stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.31. 109,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,922. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $49.61. The firm has a market cap of $943.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.52 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.11.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chuy’s news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $420,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,648.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $2,432,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,436,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,970,042 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,327,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,134,000 after purchasing an additional 77,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,093,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,934,000 after purchasing an additional 103,528 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,363,000 after purchasing an additional 112,907 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 474,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 446,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the last quarter.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

