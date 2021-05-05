Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%.

NASDAQ:BLDP traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,580,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,635,807. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 1.74. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLDP shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.87.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

