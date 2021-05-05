Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

NASDAQ AKAM traded up $3.32 on Wednesday, hitting $108.51. 2,923,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.77. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,241.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $220,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,888 shares of company stock worth $4,871,957 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

