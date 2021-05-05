Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives $76.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ED traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,800. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.94%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.