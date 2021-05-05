Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives $115.18 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.80.

ETR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.94. The company had a trading volume of 936,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,855. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $113.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.62 and its 200-day moving average is $100.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $177,341.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,941 shares of company stock worth $2,149,838 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Entergy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Entergy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 5.1% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 14.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.