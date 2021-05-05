CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,002,156.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,133 shares of company stock worth $1,640,287. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in CubeSmart by 13.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 41,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 2.2% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CUBE stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.57. 981,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,468. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.69. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $42.55. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.47%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.