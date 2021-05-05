Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $284.04.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

SNOW stock traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,950. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $205.07 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.96.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The company’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $2,172,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,961,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $6,800,157.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,313,462 shares of company stock worth $295,079,699 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Snowflake by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,697,000 after buying an additional 5,071,445 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 18,581.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,768,000 after buying an additional 3,632,789 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,753,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,462,000 after buying an additional 503,597 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,083,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

