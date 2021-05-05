B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMRRY. Berenberg Bank started coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Peel Hunt lowered B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered B&M European Value Retail to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of BMRRY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,618. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $33.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.36.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

