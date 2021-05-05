QunQun Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.55 Million (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. QunQun has a total market cap of $5.55 million and $1.22 million worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, QunQun has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00085849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00018987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00067924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $477.39 or 0.00829826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.39 or 0.00101495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,402.67 or 0.09391249 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00044437 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

