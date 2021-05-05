BlackCoin (BLK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.06 Million

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded up 116% against the U.S. dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCoin has a market cap of $12.50 million and $4.06 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00030608 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 66.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001098 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,641,154 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BLKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.