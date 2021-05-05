KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. KIMCHI.finance has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $101,780.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KIMCHI.finance has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One KIMCHI.finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00085849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00018987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00067924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.39 or 0.00829826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.39 or 0.00101495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,402.67 or 0.09391249 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00044437 BTC.

About KIMCHI.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

KIMCHI.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KIMCHI.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KIMCHI.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

