KIMCHI.finance Trading Down 16.5% Over Last 7 Days (KIMCHI)

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One KIMCHI.finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, KIMCHI.finance has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. KIMCHI.finance has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $101,780.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00085849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00018987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00067924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $477.39 or 0.00829826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.39 or 0.00101495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,402.67 or 0.09391249 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00044437 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KIMCHI.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KIMCHI.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

