Insider Selling: Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) VP Sells 4,430 Shares of Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,595.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

WM traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $141.64. 1,150,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,173. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.13 and a 12 month high of $141.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Waste Management by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 19,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Waste Management by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.