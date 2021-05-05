Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Announces Earnings Results

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $861.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ:AAWW traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,327. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.34. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $33.22 and a 12 month high of $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.95.

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $83,232.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 19,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,014.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,767,711 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AAWW. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securities started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

