Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Announces Earnings Results

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $861.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.
NASDAQ:AAWW traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,327. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.34. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $33.22 and a 12 month high of $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.95.
In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $83,232.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 19,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,014.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,767,711 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
