Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%.

NYSE SU traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $22.75. 6,374,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,402,960. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SU. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.85.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

