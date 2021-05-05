Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%.
NYSE SU traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $22.75. 6,374,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,402,960. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
