Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.28. 14,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,669. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $145.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

