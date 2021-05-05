Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Issues Earnings Results

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%.

AHH stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.25. 9,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,137. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.76. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AHH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

