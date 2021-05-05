NOW Token (NOW) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.03 Million

NOW Token (CURRENCY:NOW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. During the last week, NOW Token has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar. NOW Token has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $2,128.00 worth of NOW Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NOW Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0378 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00069912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.27 or 0.00266847 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $657.58 or 0.01152364 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00032118 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $422.44 or 0.00740305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,945.99 or 0.99794302 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About NOW Token

NOW Token’s total supply is 199,763,510 coins and its circulating supply is 80,099,980 coins. The Reddit community for NOW Token is https://reddit.com/r/ChangeNOW_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOW Token’s official Twitter account is @ChangeNOW_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . NOW Token’s official website is changenow.io . NOW Token’s official message board is medium.com/@changenow_io

According to CryptoCompare, “ChangeNOW platform provides users with simple and convenient crypto swaps of more than 160 cryptos and offers an open access API with two flows, a fixed rate flow and a standard one, which is already used by many prominent partners. Besides, there’s a payment processing solution, a Lightning Network node, and token swap service. NOW Token is a token created by ChangeNOW instant swap platform. NOW serves as an internal currency for the whole range of NOW products. On April 23rd 2019, 50% of the NOW Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and released on the Binance Mainnet. The 100 million tokens that will remain on the Ethereum blockchain will, of course, be swappable to the Binance chain tokens at 1:1 rate through NOW Swaps – however, our holders are free to keep them and use them as they are. Please, click here to access the 100 million ERC-20 tokens Blockexplorer. “

